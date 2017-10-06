Friday Prayers for Egypt: Palestine, Parliament

God,

To make peace, to make law – men must meet together.

Egypt has played a primary role in fostering unity between Fatah and Hamas. There can be little progress in just peace with Israel when Palestinians are feuding.

And now Egypt’s parliament opens a new session. The first word: Do not defame the body. There can be little progress in stabilizing society in a house divided.

God, keep the unity of spirit through the bond of peace.

There is much bad blood in Palestine, with different visions and different pressures. It will not be easy to make amends, let alone to engage Israel.

And there is much bad blood in parliament, with accusations of subservience and sabotage. It will not be easy to check and balance, let alone to achieve consensus.

God, when men meet together not all is peace. Perhaps it must be so to get there. Give space for all grievance. Give patience with all charity.

Set the Holy Land straight, God. Make Egypt merciful.

May their peoples achieve peace, domestic and foreign, inside and out.

May they argue as necessary but meet together, and love.

Amen.

Advertisements