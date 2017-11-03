Friday Prayers for Egypt: Accountable

God,

It was too big a disaster. After 16 security personnel were killed in an ambush in the Western desert, several top police and military brass took the fall.

Among them, Sisi’s son’s father-in-law, the chief-of-staff. The message is powerful: All are accountable.

It was too big an opportunity. After contentious debate about two islands and free trade zones with Saudi Arabia, the kingdom announced a new megacity sharing territory with Jordan and Egypt.

Between them, there has been little public discussion. The absence is powerful: Who is accountable?

God, be with Egypt. May she do all things well.

Give the new leadership vision, wisdom, and execution. Help them win this war.

Give the new project efficiency, transparency, and success. Help it grow the economy.

In these and in all, let accountability filter through the state.

The bureaucracy is large, the private sector small. Help merit be rewarded, mediocracy released. There are many barriers, some of them good. People need their jobs.

But God, make them meaningful. May Egyptians work as unto you.

Let your pleasure find expression also in this world. Peace. Prosperity. Dignity.

Your final accounting is coming. Be merciful, now and then.

Amen.

