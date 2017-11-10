Friday Prayers for Egypt: World Youth

God,

They came from around the world. They discussed much local and regional.

If they paid attention, they watched leaders consult and sign million dollar contracts.

And they lent presence to an effort to give a strong message: Egypt wants to listen to the youth. The world should do the same.

So they should, God. Everyone should listen.

Much of the developing world is demographically skewed. Youth are the majority; leadership is old. This is not a bad thing. Wisdom takes time.

But revolutions have sprung from less. Egypt knows. She is still recovering.

And some are still angry. They see the World Youth Forum as hypocrisy. Far too many are still in jail.

Some have been pardoned. A program is launched to help remove stigma. And the forum itself was sparked by presidential youth meetings.

Only you can judge sincerity, God.

But you can also aid forgiveness. You can also strengthen persistence. You can lead the youth in both, as appropriate.

Perhaps some in opposite directions. There is a wealth of virtues to pursue. But many vices also to waylay.

Youth may rush to judgment. They may wallow in depression.

They do best with guidance, when given sufficient freedom.

God, help Egypt find the balance. Help the youth heal, and thrive.

And with the world present, may they cross-pollinate. May they learn. May they inspire.

They are a challenge, but also a hope. A danger, but also a strength.

May they contribute to both local and regional. May they pay attention.

We have to talk, said the forum. Indeed we do, said the youth. May all messages be heard, and find resolution.

Egypt, and the world, works better together.

Amen.

