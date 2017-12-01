Friday Prayers for Egypt: Utmost Force

This entry was posted on December 1, 2017 by , in Current Events and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment

Flag Cross Quran

God,

After over 300 people were killed at a mosque, the state must do something. The president issued a directive to the army and police: utmost force, within three months.

Terrorism must be eradicated from the Sinai.

And may it be so. God, but with the utmost care.

There are civilian lives at stake, unmercifully meddled as militants mix in.

There are terrorist lives at stake, still creatures of a compassionate God.

There is the reputation of the state, widely accused of haphazard strategy.

There is the regard of the state, required to be strong in response to insult.

And that is what it was, God. An insult to humanity, to religion, to Egypt, to you.

They showed in their actions the utmost contempt. They deserve nothing more than the utmost chastisement.

In truth, they deserve death. They deserve hell. Equip the military and police to bring them right to its gates.

And once there, overcome.

Overcome conflict in the Sinai with prosperous development. Overcome hatred in the heart with sincere repentance.

Overcome evil with good.

God, utmost force is necessary in the face of wanton violence. But let strong resolve not extinguish compassion. Let broad mandate not diminish precision. Spare the innocent; rescue the region.

Avenge. Restore. Have mercy.

Three months, God. Let it be less.

Amen.

Advertisements

What's your opinion?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s